Metro Vancouver landslide risk subsides: SFU prof

The Metro Vancouver region was fortunate to make it through the week without a large landslide, according to one expert.

Brent Ward, the chair of Simon Fraser University’s earth sciences department, said the risk of landslides throughout the Lower Mainland was ratcheted up this week as rising temperatures and a rainfall warning threatened to melt and wash out the large amounts of snow that has built up over the last month.

“That’s what we worry about, these rain on snow events. If you combine that much rain with warming temperatures and the warm rain melts the snow, you put a lot of water into the slopes around here and you can get a landslide,” said Ward. “They can be significant. So I would have thought we would have had a landslide on Wednesday or Tuesday night when we had lots of rain. I’m a little surprised that we didn’t hear anything.”

The elevated risk has now passed, according to Ward, but the possibility still remains as many areas of the region are still sitting underneath a blanket of snow.

“The temperatures are still high. Here up in the university we still have a lot of snow, it hasn’t melted yet. My house in Coquitlam still has a lot of snow,” he said. “So there is still a lot of snow out there and if it melted quickly we could still get some landslides, but usually it’s in conjunction with another significant rainfall.”

Living with the risk of landslides is a part of living in Metro Vancouver, said Ward, and municipalities have been much more diligent and pro-active about alleviating those risks with drainage systems, debris flow retention systems, and building regulations and construction practices.

In 2005, North Vancouver resident Eliza Wing Mun Kuttner was killed in a landslide that affected two homes.

Ward said many of the factors involved in that preventable slide have been addressed.

“Because we live in an area with steep sloes and high rainfall, we do run the risk of landslides and, years ago, the municipalities didn’t recognize those hazards. With [the 2005 landslide] there was a lot where during construction they had pushed a bunch of debris out onto the slope,” he said. “Certainly on the North Shore, they’ve gone in and pulled that stuff back, so therefore, there is less of a hazard.”

Ward advises homeowners living above or below steep slopes to keep their eyes out for potential signs of trouble.