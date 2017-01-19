‘Millionaires have our premier in their pocket,’ alleges NDP amidst donations uproar

British Columbia’s New Democrat leader alleged Thursday that “a tiny number of millionaires have our premier in their pocket,” while ordinary residents are stiffed with higher costs.

John Horgan addressed continuing controversy over Premier Christy Clark’s $50,000 annual salary top-up from her BC Liberal party, a practice banned in other provinces, as well as so-called "pay-to-play" fundraisers where donors can buy face-time with provincial Cabinet ministers and Clark.

“We are a province of over 4.5 million people,” Horgan told reporters, “And 185 donors are funding half the activities of the governing party.

“Those 185 donors got a payback for that as well — the only meaningful tax reform we've seen from the BC Liberals since they were elected in 2013 was a $1 billion tax break to the wealthiest people in B.C. So those 185 donors are getting a good return on their investment in the BC Liberals.”

The announcement struck a populist tone for his party’s election campaign ahead of May polls, contrasting increased BC Hydro, ICBC insurance, and medical fees faced by many British Columbians with the governing party’s 185 top donors, who contributed more than half the BC Liberals’ more than $12 million earnings.

The party, however, countered that all its fundraising practices were above board and followed the rules for donations here.

Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson said political parties need to raise money to operate and that the Liberals are in favour of transparency in the public funding of elections.

Releasing its donors list months early, the party boasted that thousands of British Columbians contribute, not just millionaires. Among its earnings, the party got $4.5 million from individuals and $7.9 million from corporations.

The NDP has not yet revealed its donors list for last year, which isn’t due for several months, but Horgan promised that, if elected in May, his party would ban all union and corporate donations — forcing parties to rely on individual donations from voters.

His announcement comes in the wake of last week’s explosive story about B.C. as a “wild west” of lax political financing regulations by New York Times reporter Dan Levin, whom Metro interviewed this week.

Levin linked together previous reporting by B.C. journalists, among them freelance investigative reporter Bob Mackin, Globe and Mail columnist Gary Mason, and The Tyee’s Andrew MacLeod, and advocacy by Democracy Watch and Integrity B.C.

The Times also reported on B.C.’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Paul Fraser, who himself donated to the BC Liberals, as has his law firm and his son, who is a high-level provincial deputy minister. Fraser has never found a politician in conflict of interest, including over Clark’s partisan salary top-up.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Premier Rich Coleman called the Times report, and claims of conflict of interest, “laughable,” saying that he and other MLAs “go out and work very hard to raise money and make those connections” with donors.

“This is not a laughing matter,” Horgan countered. “Rich Coleman thinks it's funny that people internationally are now looking at B.C. with ridicule and disbelief that we can have fundraising practices as we do.”