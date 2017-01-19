Small plane with student and instructor crashes near airport in Duncan, B.C.

DUNCAN, B.C. — An instructor and a student have survived a small plane crash just north of the airport in Duncan, B.C.

Bill Yearwood with the Transportation Safety Board says the Cessna 172 from the Duncan Flying Club clipped some power lines and crashed in a farmer's field on Thursday afternoon.

Yearwood says live power lines near the crash site hampered the rescue efforts, but both people in the plane are alive and were able to speak to rescuers before the power was shut off.

He says it's still unclear if the plane was taking off or if it missed the approach to the airport.