Small plane with student and instructor crashes near airport in Duncan, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
DUNCAN, B.C. — An instructor and a student have survived a small plane crash just north of the airport in Duncan, B.C.
Bill Yearwood with the Transportation Safety Board says the Cessna 172 from the Duncan Flying Club clipped some power lines and crashed in a farmer's field on Thursday afternoon.
Yearwood says live power lines near the crash site hampered the rescue efforts, but both people in the plane are alive and were able to speak to rescuers before the power was shut off.
He says it's still unclear if the plane was taking off or if it missed the approach to the airport.
Yearwood says the board is assessing the crash and will likely send investigators to the scene of the crash.
Most Popular
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour