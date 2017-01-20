Megaphone vendor, drug reform advocate Mel Hennan mourned amidst overdose epidemic

Megaphone, a Vancouver-based publication and social enterprise that many low-income vendors rely on for self-employment selling magazines and Hope in Shadows calendars, has lost its second community member in just a month.

Mel Hennan — a long-time Megaphone vendor and former president of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users — was found dead in his room at the Downtown Eastside’s Jubilee Rooms on Dec. 26, of an apparent drug overdose, Metro has learned.

His death shocked the Megaphone community, less than three weeks after another vendor, Mike Illing, died sleeping on the street during last month’s cold snap.

“Today the sirens didn't stop and the BC Coroners Service announced a staggering 142 illicit drug overdose deaths for December, and 914 for the year,” wrote Jackie Wong, a friend of his from her time as editor of Megaphone Magazine, on Facebook. “Mel was one."



In 2004, Hennan served as the president of the outspoken Vancouver-Area Network of Drug Users, an outspoken advocacy organization which campaigns for harm reduction, and an end to what they call a “War on Drugs.”

“We will be there for the ones that don't want us there,” he said in a VANDU message online. “We'll be there when we're most needed and once in a while we'll be there when someone wants us.

“We have it in us as long as we believe in our selves and remember where we have come from and that we ‘bow down’ to no one.”

Megaphone executive director Jessica Hannon called him a “magical human” in a Facebook post, lamenting: “You had so much love in those twinkly eyes for a world that dealt you such a bad hand.

"I'm tired of grieving my friends. What a waste. What a damn waste. End the war on drugs. Criminalization has brought us nothing but suffering.”

The organization issued a statement describing Hennan as a “long-time vendor, talented poet, and mighty heart,” adding that “he saw beauty everywhere in the world, and was moved by it every time … What a heart, what a spirit. What a special, special human. The world lost a little magic.”