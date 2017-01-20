Mounties seize marijuana, cash in Chilliwack, B.C., dial-a-dope bust

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police say an alleged dial-a-dope ring has been shut down in Chilliwack, B.C., and five people have been arrested.

RCMP say officers received tips in May 2016 about a group selling narcotics throughout the city.

They say a lengthy investigation began, where officers covertly gathered evidence about the alleged dial-a-dope ring.

Mounties executed two search warrants in Chilliwack on Jan. 11 and seized cocaine, two kilograms of marijuana, $30,000 in cash, four vehicles and other evidence.

Four men and a woman were arrested.