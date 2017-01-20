Mounties seize marijuana, cash in Chilliwack, B.C., dial-a-dope bust
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police say an alleged dial-a-dope ring has been shut down in Chilliwack, B.C., and five people have been arrested.
RCMP say officers received tips in May 2016 about a group selling narcotics throughout the city.
They say a lengthy investigation began, where officers covertly gathered evidence about the alleged dial-a-dope ring.
Mounties executed two search warrants in Chilliwack on Jan. 11 and seized cocaine, two kilograms of marijuana, $30,000 in cash, four vehicles and other evidence.
Four men and a woman were arrested.
Police say they will submit a report to Crown counsel, who will decide whether criminal charges should be laid.