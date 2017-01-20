North Vancouver mountain peak named for deceased search and rescue volunteer

VANCOUVER — A mountain peak on British Columbia's North Shore is being named in honour of a long-time leader in the province's search and rescue community.

Premier Christy Clark has announced a 1,425-metre peak northeast of North Vancouver will be called Tim Jones Peak.

Part of Mount Seymour Provincial Park, the area was previously known as Second Pump Peak.

The province says in a release that Jones led North Shore Rescue for many years and helped develop new training techniques so the group could perform rescue operations at the highest level.

Clark says the advanced life support paramedic was a British Columbia hero who helped more than 1,600 people during his time with North Shore Rescue.