Coming up at Vancouver city hall this week: opioid overdose, False Creek South and whales in captivity

Opioid overdose response

In December, Vancouver city council was set to debate a budget that included a 3.4 per cent property tax increase. But that increase was suddenly raised to 3.9 per cent in order to raise a total of $3.5 million to be used to fight B.C.’s drug overdose crisis, which killed a record-high 914 people in the province this year.

On Jan. 24 council will decide whether to approve $2.1 million for several initiatives: an additional three-person Vancouver Fire and Rescue medic unit at a cost of $1.9 million, a new Strathcona community policing centre ($208,200), increase operating funding for the city’s 11 community policing centres ($220,000), and expand naloxone training for city staff ($10,000).

False Creek South

Big changes are coming to False Creek South. The quiet residential area between Granville Island and the Cambie Bridge was one the first of Vancouver’s industrial waterfront areas to be converted to residential and business use — and the city retained ownership of much of the land. The mix of low- and mid-rise housing co-ops, strata condominiums and small businesses that now occupy the site are all sitting on leasehold land, and those lease periods will end in the next 20 to 30 years. The city wants to start a planning process now to both increase density and revitalize the area, but is promising to keep the existing affordable housing.

Cetaceans in captivity