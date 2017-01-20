Vancouver developers bullish on condo market despite slowdown

Despite a recent slowdown in Vancouver’s housing market, developers are maintaining their rosy view for the industry in 2017 — and are very much hoping Christy Clark’s BC Liberals retain their grip on power.

Vancouver’s single family detached market has slowed considerably, and seen downward price adjustments, following the province’s introduction of a tax on foreign buyers last July. The policy move came after home prices in some areas rose more than 40 per cent.

But condo sales and pre-sales are still going strong, said panellists at the Urban Development Institute’s annual forecast event on Jan. 19. Brian McCauley, president of Concert Properties, pointed out that Metro Vancouver condo sales rose 52 per cent in 2016, and prices rose 22 per cent in the last quarter of 2016 compared to the same period one year earlier.

He did acknowledge that 13,000 condos were sold in the first half of 2016, compared to 6,000 in the second half of the year.

“You can draw your own conclusion,” he said.

“One of the other things that was remarkable about 2016 was the velocity of sales that we had in all of these projects that were launched. What that indicates is that there’s a huge pent-up demand that we’re not able to satisfy product to fast enough.”

McCauley also drew comparisons between the media’s obsession with the housing affordability crisis in 2016, and a similar set of headlines from 2007 — shortly before the global financial crisis, fuelled by the U.S. housing crash.

“The two key messages out of both of those two time frames are housing affordability and shortage of rental housing,” he said.

While Vancouver as well as some other Metro Vancouver municipalities have made a good start to encourage construction of new rental buildings after a decades-long stagnation, it’s nothing compared to Seattle, said McCauley: Vancouver approved 1,800 new rental units in 2016, compared to the 14,000 that were green lit in Seattle.

He added that developers and investors have great interest in building and acquiring rental apartment buildings — but the three levels of government need to get on the same page to create policies that will boost construction of new rental after a decades-long stagnation. The federal government’s intention to get back into housing is very welcome, McCauley said.

Relying on condo investors to provide more rental supply, which is what policy makers have effectively being doing for the last 20 years, just isn’t going to create the kind of supply that is now needed.