Vancouver police find pipe bomb in car
Vancouver police say they found and destroyed a pipe bomb in vehicle in the east part of the city Thursday night. One man is in custody.
According to a statement put out by the department, officers conducted a traffic stop at 9 p.m. at East Cordova Street near Hawks Avenue where the driver disclosed he had a home-made pipe bomb in the vehicle.
The VPD explosive disposal unit was called to the scene and determined the bomb was indeed dangerous and destroyed the bomb.
A 33-year-old West Vancouver man, the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody.
The investigation continues.