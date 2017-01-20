Vancouver police find pipe bomb in car

Vancouver police discovered and destroyed a pipe bomb in east Vancouver Thursday night.

According to a statement put out by the department, officers conducted a traffic stop at 9 p.m. at East Cordova Street near Hawks Avenue where the driver disclosed he had a home-made pipe bomb in the vehicle.

The VPD explosive disposal unit was called to the scene and determined the bomb was indeed dangerous and destroyed the bomb.

A 33-year-old West Vancouver man, the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody.