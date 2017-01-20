Vancouver women prepare to march — but say it’s not about Trump

The bright pink hats have been knitted, speakers are booked and, along with women around the globe, thousands of Vancouver women are preparing to march on Jan. 21.

“People are trying to sell pussy hats, people are trying to buy pussy hats on our Facebook Page,” said Samantha Monckton, one of the organizers of the Vancouver event, referring to the cheeky, hand-knitted attire that has become a symbol of the Women’s March on Washington.

But while the event is taking place one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Monckton insisted: “This is not anti-Trump, this is pro-women.”

In addition to making a series of misogynistic and demeaning comments about women during the campaign, Trump’s statements and some political appointments have some concerned that hard-fought feminist wins of the past, such as legal abortion, are now in question.

“Why are we going back in time on women’s rights?” questioned Monckton.

But events in Canadian cities and towns — in B.C., there are marches being organized in Prince George, Robert’s Creek and on Pender Island, Monckton said — will focus on women’s issues in Canada, and will be a call to action to all Canadian political parties to support healthcare, economic security, representation and safety.