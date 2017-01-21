Photos: Thousands gather in Vancouver for Women’s March after Trump inauguration

An estimated 10,000 people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday to march in solidarity with women, in one of hundreds of rallies worldwide prompted by the American election.

Protesters were promoting women’s rights -- and human rights in general -- that they believe are being threatened under new U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Women’s March was first planned in D.C. but spurred at least 600 more “sister marches” globally on the day after Trump’s inauguration.

In Vancouver, protesters packed into Jack Poole Plaza holding placards with messages including “a woman’s place is in the resistance” and “girls just wanna have FUNdamental rights” before marching through downtown streets.

People from all walks of life participated in the rally, while speakers represented diverse groups in the city including Indigenous, Mexican and Muslim communities.

Vancouver Coun. Heather Deal, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, told the crowd about how powerless she felt after the U.S. election in November.

“I was so angry and I was so scared and I was so confused by what had happened, that it took me a while to start breathing,” she said.

“But once I started breathing again, I started thinking, I have to do something.”

Deal read out a proclamation on behalf of the city that acknowledged recent events have left citizens in a vulnerable state, and said “racism and discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Nancy Trigueros, a Mexican-Canadian activist, said, even though the resistance is concentrated in America, everyone worldwide must stand together.

“The president in the U.S. has an impact on us all,” she said.

“I know people in Mexico and here in Canada that are rightly worried about the impact on their lives. ... Solidarity matters.”

Meanwhile, Rhiannon Bennett of Musqueam Nation welcomed the crowd to Coast Salish territory and said everyone needs to work to dismantle systems of oppression.

“Many of you have a lot of opportunities and privilege. How are you using that privilege to lift people up?” she asked.

“By putting women at the forefront and returning us to where we need to be in our communities, things will change.”

After the march, one of the event organizers Lisa Langevin said the mass display of solidarity spoke volumes.

“People won’t stand for the things that have been said,” she said.