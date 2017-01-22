Man overdoses after crashing into Vancouver police car

A Maple Ridge man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he drove into a marked police car Friday morning and proceeded to lose consciousness when an officer asked him to step out of the car.

The officer suspected the driver and passenger were overdosing and sought help from a nearby passerby and support worker, who provided naloxone kits.The driver recieved four doses and the passenger, two, according to a written statement from Vancouver police.

The incident occured around 5:30 a.m. in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

After regaining consciousness, the passenger refused further treatment and walked away from the scene at Main and East Hastings streets. The driver remained with police before paramedics transported him to hospital for chest pain.