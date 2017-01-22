Nine-year-old dead following crash on Vancouver Island: RCMP

SHAWNIGAN LAKE, B.C. — Police say a child has died following a single-vehicle collision on Vancouver Island.

RCMP say a vehicle lost control near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., on Sunday morning and struck a hydro pole.

A nine-year-old suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died.

The 49-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

No information has been released about the identities of the child or the driver.