Nine-year-old dead following crash on Vancouver Island: RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
SHAWNIGAN LAKE, B.C. — Police say a child has died following a single-vehicle collision on Vancouver Island.
RCMP say a vehicle lost control near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., on Sunday morning and struck a hydro pole.
A nine-year-old suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died.
The 49-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.
No information has been released about the identities of the child or the driver.
Police are continuing their investigation and say speed may have been a factor in the collision.