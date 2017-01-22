Organizers aim to keep Vancouver’s Women’s March momentum going

The Women’s March in Vancouver attracted more than 15,000 people Saturday, surprising even the event’s organizers, who hope to keep the momentum going in order to battle racism in the Lower Mainland.

Protesters gathered in Downtown Vancouver Saturday to show solidarity with hundreds of women’s marches around the world in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. But although eyes were set on Washington, D.C., Vancouver has its own problems it must now deal with as well, said one event organizer.

“We’ve allowed this concept of political correctness to mute us and not stand up against racism, sexism, and against attacks on immigrants,” said Lisa Langevin.

In just one example of racism, Ku Klux Klan pamphlets were distributed in Abbotsford last week. Anti-Chinese flyers have also been reported in Richmond. Prejudice against immigrants and First Nations people in particular is something Lower Mainland residents need to be aware of, said Langevin.

“The kind of attitudes that were given oxygen during the American election are not okay here.”

Vancouver’s Women’s March was also organized by Samantha Monckton, Bodil Geyer, Fruma Sloane and Lynne Bueckert.

Langevin, who describes herself as “just a citizen,” says Saturday’s march inspired her to continue her activism.

“I think my convictions are even stronger and I’m stronger in the knowledge that Joe and Jane average do stand with me.”

Keeping that kind of momentum from this weekend’s spike in activism is more important than ever in this new era of U.S. politics, said Julie Boton, co-founder of B.C. for Bernie, which has merged with the organization Our Revolution. She marched on Saturday as well and says Canadians should know what happened in the U.S. can happen here.

“I very strongly feel Canadians now need to be aware of the same thing being done here, the same tools being used, to accomplish the result that they accomplished in the U.S. and to not convince ourselves, as Canadians, that it can’t happen here,” said Boton, who has dual citizenship.