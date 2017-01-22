Seymour’s ‘Second Pump’ named to honour renowned rescuer Tim Jones

For decades, the iconic summit north of Mount Seymour ski hill was informally known as “Second Pump Peak,” offering stunning 360-degree alpine vistas within a day hike’s reach of Vancouver.

For North Shore Rescue’s former team leader Tim Jones, it was not only his favourite local trek, but also just one of many places from which he and his team rescued at least 1,600 people, the province estimated.

This week — two years after the 57-year-old advanced life support paramedic died of a cardiac arrest while hiking down Mount Seymour — the province officially named that 1,425-metre peak “Tim Jones Peak,” a proposal long-supported by his fellow rescuers and family members.

“We are incredibly touched to have the province honour our father's volunteerism in this way,” said Jones’ daughter Taylor, who was was hiking with Jones when he died in 2014. “We will be forever grateful to have a mountain peak named after him as a symbol of his dedication, commitment and passion for helping the people of British Columbia.

“We will hike to this peak frequently and be reminded of how lucky we were to spend part of our lives with such a caring, compassionate and adventurous father.”

According to Jones’ friend Jane Thornthwaite, the MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour, the naming is an opportunity to remember not only the renowned rescuer’s life, but also the legacy he left North Shore Rescue.

That legacy included making North Shore Rescue the first search-and-rescue organization in B.C. to adopt helicopter long-line rescues, bringing a “state-of-the-art communications system” to the volunteer agency, and advocating extensively for the province’s many volunteer rescuers.

“Tim Jones was a friend of mine and, like everyone who knew him, I miss

him every day,” Thornthwaite said in a statement. “Tim Jones' legacy on the North Shore and in British Columbia is legendary and I am proud to stand with his family and give him this honour."

While the naming of the peak recognized Jones’ personal heroism, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations noted that the move is more than about one man.