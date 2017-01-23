B.C. liquor law reforms uncorked, poured out today

British Columbia’s cocktail of new alcohol regulations has been officially served straight up into law.

The BC Liberals’ long-promised “modernized” legislation came into force Monday, four months ahead of the provincial election in May, and includes a boozy mix of previously announced changes — everything from drinking on golf courses and serving shots in barbershops to faster liquor license processing.

“We've come a long way since we first began the process of updating B.C.'s antiquated liquor laws,” said a statement attributed to Coralee Oakes, Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch. “… We have created new opportunities for businesses, increased choice for British Columbians, and enhanced our commitment to public health and safety.”

The government’s Liquor Control and Licencing Act, and regulations related to it, is the end of a raft of changes meant to improve business opportunities and convenience for consumers.

The reforms brought in with the legislation include letting any business in B.C. — even “barbershops, salons, book stores and art galleries,” the government’s statement said — apply for a liquor permit, allowed breweries and distilleries to sell other types of liquor than what they made, and introduced "happy hour" discounts.



It also allows hotels to offer their guests a free alcoholic drink upon check-in, and to carry their drinks back to their rooms, and let restaurants request to transform into nightclubs or bars after “certain hour,” the statement read.

Another aspect of the changes is to speed up liquor license applications by having provincial and municipal governments to review those permits at the same time.

The Act would also enable businesses with a liquor license “to request that government reconsider an enforcement decision under certain circumstances to avoid a costly court hearing and choose between a monetary penalty or licence suspension for a first contravention,” the government’s statement promised.