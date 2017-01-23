PHOTOS Construction of Vancouver’s most urban school almost finished

Downtown Vancouver’s new school is welcoming registrants for the 2017 school year starting Monday. See bottom of story for details.

The 510-seat school named Crosstown Elementary is located across from the Georgia Viaduct and Rogers Arena. Residents in the 30-storey condo tower beside the school are a stone throw away from school’s outdoor learning spaces. Its urban location makes it unique, said Vancouver School Board’s associate superintendent, David Nelson.

“As far as I’m aware, this is the only school of this kind in Canada,” he told Metro during a tour of the school.

“The school is built on top of an existing parkade. We own no land – we own air.”

Schools in Vancouver tend to have their own sports fields and playgrounds, but not Crosstown Elementary. That made designing the layout of the school a unique challenge, said VSB’s project lead, Noel McNally.

“We had to come up with a plan for a site that would accommodate requirements from the school board but something that would also respect the liveability of the adjacent [condos].”

The school has two large balconies on the third and fourth floor that will function as outdoor learning spaces, but children will likely spend recess and lunch at the public park and playground next to the school, said McNally.

The interior of the school, with classrooms clustered around common learning spaces and multipurpose rooms, is modeled on 21st-century learning principles, added Nelson.

“It’s an open, collaborative, inquiry-based learning. That’s what we promote in the design of our schools now.”

Construction is scheduled to finish this spring, said Nelson, in time for about 100 students, grades kindergarten to two, to move into the school. Those students, who are currently attending Seymour Elementary, will have first dibs on all of the school’s features, before it becomes open to other children in the catchment area in September 2017.

