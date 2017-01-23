Federal Court of Appeal dismisses First Nations' challenge of B.C.'s Site C dam

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a legal challenge filed by two First Nations of the $8.8-billion Site C dam project in northeast British Columbia.

The Prophet River First Nation and the West Moberly First Nations appealed a Federal Court judge's decision to deny their application for a judicial review of the project's environmental approvals.

The aboriginal bands are among those who signed Treaty 8 in 1899, a historic agreement that grants beneficiaries hunting, trapping and fishing rights within treaty territory.

Prophet River and West Moberly argued the environmental review process for Site C should have assessed the scope of their treaty rights and determined whether the project infringed them.

A panel of three Federal Appeal Court judges issued a unanimous decision today upholding the earlier ruling, which found the environmental review process was not an appropriate venue to draw conclusions about treaty rights.