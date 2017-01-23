Haida Gwaii fishing lodge fined $35,000 for Fisheries Act violations

A luxury fishing lodge in Haida Gwaii has been fined $35,000 after pleading guilty to six counts of illegal fishing.

Queen Charlotte Lodge, a 20-acre fishing resort on Naden Harbour, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to six violations of the Fisheries Act after an surprise inspection of the Lodge’s freezers discovered 25 boxes of salmon and halibut.

The boxes, which authorities seized as evidence, contained 38 halibut, 28 chinook salmon, 119 coho salmon and six pink salmon. There was also a bag with 28 halibut fillets, according to a press release Monday from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

It is illegal to possess more than the two-day limit on a recreational fishing licence.

Provincial Court Judge Dwight Stewart ordered the lodge to pay $500 for each of the six breaches, as well as a $32,000 fine to be used to finance fisheries conservation, rehabilitation or education efforts.