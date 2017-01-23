News / Vancouver

Possible child abduction in New Westminster

Police believe a 48-year-old Vancouver woman took her daughter during a custody visit Sunday and crossed into the United States.

Police believe Makayla Estrada-Weber, 9, was abducted during a custody visit with her mother on Sunday.

New Westminster police say a mother may have abducted her daughter and fled to the U.S.

Investigators believe Wilma Estrada, 48, of Vancouver, took her nine-year-old daughter Makayla Estrada-Weber during a custody visit Sunday and crossed into the U.S., police said in a statement.

Estrada is believed to be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with B.C. plates (228 MJT).

Police have issued an Amber Alert in the U.S. for Vancouver resident Wilma Estrada and her daughter Makayla Estrada-Weber.

Major Crime detectives are working with American authorities and an Amber Alert has been issued in the U.S. for the pair’s whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Estrada, Makayla or their vehicle is asked to called New West police at 604-525-5411.

