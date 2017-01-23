Possible child abduction in New Westminster

New Westminster police say a mother may have abducted her daughter and fled to the U.S.

Investigators believe Wilma Estrada, 48, of Vancouver, took her nine-year-old daughter Makayla Estrada-Weber during a custody visit Sunday and crossed into the U.S., police said in a statement.

Estrada is believed to be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with B.C. plates (228 MJT).

Major Crime detectives are working with American authorities and an Amber Alert has been issued in the U.S. for the pair’s whereabouts.