Three men accused in teen's murder plead guilty, no parole for 18 years: police

VANCOUVER — Police say three men have been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 18 years after pleading guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to second-degree murder charges in the slaying of a 19-year-old man.

Nicholas Hannon went missing from the Langley, B.C., area in February 2014 and his remains were found in a heavily wooded area near Mission more than a year later.

RCMP say Brad Flaherty, Keith Tankard and Connor Campbell were charged with first-degree murder in September 2015.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the three men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in court on Monday.

Hannon's father has said the men knew his son and had been welcomed to the family's home many times.

The Mounties have previously said they believed Hannon's death was the result of a confrontation that turned violent.