Crash in Thailand kills Vancouver woman, seriously injures her friend
VANCOUVER — A 22-year-old Vancouver woman has been killed and her friend has been injured in a crash in Thailand.
Doug Lambert says the crash happened Friday during a heavy rainstorm near Phuket as his daughter, Ali Lambert, was on a six-month tour of Europe and Asia.
He says Lambert and her friend, Nezi Borislavova, were driving a rented jeep when it went off the road, severely injuring Borislavova and killing his daughter.
The grieving dad says the closely knit family is now making the arrangements to bring her body home and organize a funeral.
Others are working to raise money for Borislavova, who did not have travel medical insurance.
Lambert says he and his wife received a text from their daughter just hours before the crash, saying she was excited to be travelling in a bright pink jeep and wished her mom was there to share the fun.
"We will be setting up a scholarship in Ali's name to help art students, help some struggling artists out there, chase their dreams," he says.
A GoFundMe page has already raised well over half of the $50,000 goal to assist Borislavova.
Posts on the page say the 25-year-old Vancouver woman has undergone abdominal surgery and has several broken bones, but friends hope to raise enough money to pay medical bills in Thailand and bring her back to Canada within a few weeks. (CKNW)
