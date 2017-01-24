Health minister says B.C. can't wait for feds' approval during drug crisis

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's health minister says the province's overdose prevention sites and at least one "sharing room" where people use drugs may not be legal under federal laws but they're intended to save lives.

Terry Lake says an unprecedented opioid epidemic means there's no time to wait until the federal government's recently-introduced legislation to make it easier to open supervised injection sites becomes law.

Lake says he hopes the current measures will be temporary as the province pushes Ottawa to approve more supervised injection facilities such as Insite, where addicts inject their own drugs under medical supervision.

He made the comments at a news conference where he announced the province will open 38 detox and temporary housing beds in the Downtown Eastside for women trying to get into addiction treatment.

The beds will be located in a building that houses a non-profit organization, which provides housing and support for women affected by violence and abuse.