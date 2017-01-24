Indigenous media experts weigh in on Highway of Tears virtual reality doc, missing women reporting

Describing northern B.C.’s infamous Highway 16 — nicknamed the “Highway of Tears” because many women have gone missing there — is complicated.

“You have beautiful scenery when you're driving or if you're walking, you see the mountains; you see how dense the forests are,” said Matilda Wilson, whose 16-year-old daughter Ramona was murdered along the route in 1994. “Still there's an eerie feeling that you're all alone there.”

Wilson’s story is the basis for a virtual reality documentary created for CBC’s radio show The Current — the public broadcaster’s first foray into VR — that’s being screened and discussed Tuesday afternoon by an expert media panel in Vancouver.

“It puts you there because it is virtual reality,” CBC The Current host Anna Maria Tremonti told Metro in a phone interview. “I spent 19 years in television, and I used pictures to tell a story … compelling or disturbing pictures that would really grab you.”

But it was through observing audiences react to The Highway of Tears four-minute film — which Tremonti’s show commissioned — in VR that the journalism maven realized the medium’s power.

“They watch four minutes of the Highway of Tears and Matilda telling her story, but you're in the room with her,” Tremonti said. “I watched people take off the 3-D glasses and they're deeply moved because they're there with her.

“Virtual reality is sometimes called the empathy machine. People would say, 'I reached out.' Somebody else said, 'I feel like a voyeur because you can see the shoes by the door.' Suddenly, it's not somebody up on the screen, which gives you that extension away from yourself. Everywhere you look, you're in her space, or everywhere you look you see the highway.”

The scenes of Highway 16 in day and night, both from the ground and from a drone above, were very carefully crafted, explained its acclaimed Anishinaabe filmmaker Lisa Jackson.

Virtual reality offered “a more visceral sense of place” than conventional documentaries, she said in a phone interview. She was very careful to try to depict Highway 16 in its beautiful northern surroundings, not as inherently ominous or sensationally fearsome.

“There’s a tendency to describe the Highway of Tears as a lonely, dangerous stretch of highway,” she explained. “As an indigenous filmmaker, I felt very strongly that the problem is not that territory, where indigenous people have been living forever …

“But there is the lack of transportation, the fact there are people murdering along that highway, and a history of racism that leads to differential investigations by the police depending on the colour of your skin. It’s systemic; it’s not about the territory.”

Interviewing Wilson in her home, and allowing viewers to pan their view to see her daily surroundings — including her family photographs and even a collection of Elvis paraphernalia, Jackson noted — “humanizes the story.”

“You can’t replace sitting in Matilda’s home and the intimacy you feel through VR,” she said. “It takes it out of the headlines and makes it real.

“She’s a person, a mother, not a statistic. There’s a lot of power in that for me.”

Tuesday’s panel in Vancouver is scheduled to include Jackson, Tremonti, Gitxsan journalist Angela Sterritt, Skatin and Sts'ailes First Nations founder of Butterflies in Spirit Lorelei Williams, Nuxalk and Six Nations hip hop artist Jerilyn Webster, Kwakwaka'wakw scholar at University of B.C. Sarah Hunt, and Vancouver Sun reporter Lori Culbert, one of the first reporters to investigate missing women reports in the 1990s.

“CBC cannot take credit for this at all,” Tremonti said. “Our print colleagues in various places have also stepped up and said, 'We need to cover this.'

“Let's face it, in big-city newsrooms indigenous issues were not always front-and-centre. If we can correct that, we should. It's a good lesson to all of us that we are only as good as we want to be in our own country, in terms of the stories we cover … which is why our journalism in our own country, in our own backyards, down our own streets, is really important.”

The Highway of Tears issue was on the B.C. media radar long before the rest of Canada took note, Tremonti said, and the new VR documentary actually completes a 15-year circle for The Current. The show’s Vancouver-based producer, Joan Webber, in fact produced a radio documentary on the highway for The Current’s inaugural episode in 2002.

But ultimately, Tremonti said, the credit goes back even earlier than the initial media reports on missing indigenous women in the 1990s — to the families and friends who persisted in telling their loved ones stories even when no one listened.

“People who have been looking for answers from officials, they have put it on a national agenda,” she said. “Arguably, the national media was slow on this — but we don't have to be any more.”