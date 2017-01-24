Judge scraps B.C.'s bid to toss lawsuit against welfare deductions for methadone

VANCOUVER — A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected an attempt by the provincial government to stop a proposed class-action lawsuit aimed at compensating recovering drug addicts who had to pay out of their welfare cheques for treatment at private methadone clinics.

The B.C. government argued the lawsuit should be tossed out because private clinics were responsible for charging the fee and the province was simply facilitating the process by providing the legal document authorizing the deduction.

In her written decision, Justice Susan Griffin rejected the argument, in part because it denies the lawsuit's allegation that the government gave approval for the clinics to charge the fees.

The original statement of claim says Laura Shaver, the proposed representative plaintiff, signed a fee-agreement drafted by the province under duress in order to access methadone for her heroin addiction.

Shaver is suing the province for allowing private clinics to levy a surcharge against people on income assistance by skimming off their monthly social-assistance payments.