Vancouver could adopt voluntary code of conduct to get big money out of politics

Vancouver’s city councillors don’t have to wait for the provincial government to act to get big money — or the perception of it — out of politics.

A volunteer committee struck to examine public confidence in Vancouver’s municipal elections is suggesting that councillors could immediately adopt a code of conduct. The code would require them to withdraw from any decision-making process involving an organization that had donated to their political campaign.

While the code of conduct would be non-binding, said Shoni Field, chair of the Independent Election Task Force, “failure to adhere would come at a political cost.”

In April 2016, the provincial government refused to change the Local Election Campaign Financing Act to allow the City of Vancouver to set its own donation limits. It’s a power the city has long asked for, even as parties like Vision Vancouver and the Non-Partisan Association have raked in millions in donations.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both recently become embroiled in outcry over pay-to-play fundraisers, where donors pay thousands of dollars for the privilege of facetime with the leaders. Vision Vancouver, the party that has held the balance of power in city hall since 2008, has also hosted such events.

Field emphasized that her committee didn’t examine whether substantial donations made to Vancouver’s municipal parties had actually influence decisions. But the public’s assumption that donations could be swaying political decisions is creating a “perception” that deep-pocketed corporations, unions and wealthy individuals are getting a special focus from politicians that is denied to ordinary voters, Field said.

The task force also recommended that Vancouver consider allowing permanent residents to vote, and suggested the city strike a citizen’s assembly to review and recommend a system of proportional representation — an alternative to the current first-past-the-post system. In the 2000s, B.C. had two referendums on proportional representation, neither of which passed.