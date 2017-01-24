Vancouver council debates where to spend opioid tax dollars

VANCOUVER — Councillors in Vancouver are mulling how to spend about $3.5 million in tax money earmarked for addressing the ongoing illicit drug overdose crisis that claimed 215 people in the city last year.

A 0.5 per cent property tax increase was approved in December and council is considering using some of the cash for a new community police centre on the edge of the Downtown Eastside, and more support for a mobile medical clinic at Firehall No. 2.

That firehall responded to nearly 3,000 overdose calls last year, triple the number in 2015.

But legal advocacy group, Pivot Legal Society, says in a news release that more policing in the Downtown Eastside isn't the answer because criminalization and harassment of drug users by police contributes to the overdose problem.

Mayor Gregor Robertson says that the volunteer-driven police centre would support community safety and enhance quality of life.