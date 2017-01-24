Giving more money to Vancouver police won’t save lives in overdose crisis: VANDU

City council will decide this week whether to approve $2.1 million to immediately fund extra fire fighters and a new community policing station to combat a deadly opioid overdose epidemic that killed 914 British Columbians in 2016.

But a drug users’ group is strongly opposed to how $208,000 of that money will be spent: to create a new community policing station in Strathcona, a neighbourhood bordering the Downtown Eastside.

“This is a distraction,” said Karen Ward, a board member of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users. “If we’re putting money from this tax increase into policing, it’s a diversion of public funds.”

There were 80 per cent more opioid overdose deaths in 2016 compared to 2015, in large part because of the addition of the powerful synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil to many street drugs. But Ward questioned how a new community policing station would help to save lives.

According to the staff report to council, the new community policing station will help to address safety concerns “regarding impact on the public realm, including discarded needles, lighting and debris.”

Community policing centre volunteers would patrol the neighbourhood, identify needles, spread safety awareness “such as when tainted drugs are being sold in the community” and “assist people who may be using drugs along … and call for assistance in the event of an overdose.”

City council added an extra property tax increase to help fund the total $3.5 million response, and Ward believes public funds could better be spent opening more overdose prevention sites. She suggested that every single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel should host one of the sites. In November, Vancouver Coastal Health opened four sites in the Downtown Eastside, including one operated by VANDU, where people can inject drugs in the presence of trained volunteers who can administer first aid in case of an overdose.

Most people who have overdosed and died have been using drugs alone inside their home, according to provincial health officials. No deaths have occurred at the overdose prevention sites or at several volunteer-run sites that have been operating since September 2016.

“We need to have a serious discussion about regulation, about ending the war on drugs, about empowering people to live healthy lives,” Ward said.

“With drug users at the table, talking about the end of prohibition and opiate replacements that are expanded and safe for people who need it.”

“Staggering number” of calls for fire fighters

When Capt. Jonathan Gormick worked at Fire Hall No. 2 in the Downtown Eastside a decade ago, the hall received 500 calls a month.

Today, it’s 1,500, a three-fold increase. Fire fighters are often going from call to call their entire shift, said Gormick, public information officer for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service.

The biggest chunk of money in the staff report is to create an additional three-person medic crew, at a cost of $1.9 million a year.

“I think it’ll make a big impact on the staff … to have an extra 30 per cent capacity to at least dissipate that call volume across them, rather than alternately taking call after call after call,” Gormick said.

Ward agreed that it was “necessary” to pay for more fire fighters, but urged the city to do more. “It’s putting Band-Aids on someone who is lying in front of us bleeding.”

City spending proposal

An additional three-person medic unit for fire hall No. 2: $1.9 million

New Strathcona Community Policing Centre: $100,000 to create, $108,200 ongoing cost

More funding to existing Community Policing Centres: $220,000 (ongoing cost)