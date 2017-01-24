Vancouver police search for witness in fatal Halloween stabbing

Police investigators in Vancouver are hoping to speak to an unknown woman who helped a stabbing victim at the Plaza of Nations on Halloween night.

Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2016, three men were stabbed in a fight between two groups. One of the men, Hansen Jia Chen, 25, of Burnaby, later died from his injuries, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Investigators are looking for a woman, who told witnesses she was a BCIT nursing student and gave first aid to Chen near the plaza’s taxi stand before police or paramedics arrived at the scene.

So far, police have not been able to identify the woman and appealed to the public Tuesday in the hopes that she’d come forward and speak with detectives.