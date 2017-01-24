Vancouver to reveal draft plan for 450-acre False Creek Flats

The public will get a sneak peek Wednesday night into the future of Vancouver’s False Creek Flats – a 450-acre light industrial swath in the heart of the city.

The flats are located to the east of False Creek and are bounded by Main Street to the west, Clark Drive to the east, Prior Street to the north and Great Northern Way to the south.

The draft plan for the future of the area will be unveiled at an open house from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at 231 Industrial Ave, according to an advisory Tuesday from the city.

False Creek Flats:

The plan aims to increase the employment in the area to 30,000 jobs over the next 30 years, up from 8,000 jobs, in areas like creative and digital business, health care and life sciences. It will also develop new public places and infrastructure for workers, connect the area with the surrounding neighbourhoods and address seismic concerns and climate change.

False Creek Flats will also be home to the new St. Paul’s Hospital and health campus, which will be built on an 18.4-acre site on Station Street. The new hospital is anticipated to be open by 2023.

The flats, which are described in one city report as a being “a blank space” in people’s mental map of the city, were initially part of the original False Creek, but were filled beginning in 1915 after a citywide plebiscite with various industrial waste like scrap lumber and bricks.

By 1919 the area became the western terminus for the Great Northern Railway and the Canadian Northern Railway (which merged with others to form CN Rail).