Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey: RCMP

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say the latest shooting in that city has killed one person and the attack is believed to be targeted.

It happened just before 9:15 Monday night as the victim was in a vehicle on 96 Ave., travelling through a commercial area near Prince Charles Boulevard, in the northwestern part of the city.

Police say they were called to reports of several gunshots and found the victim's vehicle crashed into a large sign.

The unidentified victim was suffering from critical bullet wounds and died at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders.

Officers remained at the scene through the night.