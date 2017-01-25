Airbnb pays off Vancouver home price 60% faster than renting: study

Vancouver homeowners can recoup the cost of their home 60 per cent faster by posting it on Airbnb than renting it out to tenants, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The study, by online real estate sales firm Nested, compared 75 cities around the world and found Vancouver landlords have to rent out their suites for roughly 28 years to recover their investment — but using the controversial short-term vacation rental service could shorten that period by more than a decade.

The research adds fuel to the fire of a bitter debate in Vancouver, where a severe rental shortage has brought the vacancy rate to near-zero and prices are skyrocketing for both renters and owners alike.

Critics have attributed the shortage partly to owners increasingly turning to vacation rentals to pay their mortgages, and City Council has passed new regulations which come into effect this spring.

“The rise of Airbnb is making it harder for renters to find properties as more landlords are preferring to rent to short term renters who pay a premium,” explained Nested CEO Matt Robinson in a statement. “But this is a great opportunity for those who have managed to fight their way onto the property ladder to make the most out of their property.”

But compared to other cities, Vancouver does not stand out significantly, according to the report, ranked No. 68 below Toronto and Montreal on cities with the biggest gap between Airbnb and traditional rental revenues.

The findings came as no surprise to Karen Sawatsky, an urban planning researcher whose Master’s thesis last year examined the impacts of thousands of Airbnb units on Vancouver’s rental housing shortage.

“That’s consistent with what I found,” she said. “The average nightly rate for Airbnb seemed like it worked out to in the range of 10 per cent of what the monthly rent would be.”

Airbnb supporters have argued that the service offers ordinary people a chance to be able to afford to stay in the cities they live and work in. Critics counter that many of the units offered are multiple listings and are simply helping turn housing into an investment commodity at a time rental stock is depleted.

Sawatsky, who sits on Vancouver’s renter advisory committee, said she was heartened by the city’s move to restrict Airbnb — requiring hosts to apply for a license, and only for their principal residence, not vacant investment properties.

In a recent interview with Mayor Gregor Robertson, he told Metro “the new Airbnb regulations kick in this spring.”

While the rules are worthwhile, Sawatsky said they’re only as good as their enforcement. “It also requires ongoing monitoring and enforcement, as well as just making the rules in the first place,” she noted.