BC Hydro CEO defends idea of substations under parks and schools

“If we were to simply do nothing, we would start to see brown-outs in the downtown Vancouver area within about 10 to 12 years,” she said. “This of course is not our plan.”



However, she emphasized it was still in very early stages and would go through a consultation process in the community — and that ultimately it is up to the parks and school boards to decide on, not BC Hydro.



"We have to finish discussing how would the park board and the school board and the city want to deal with mitigation of the impacts, and what their suggestions are,” she said. “These are not our decisions … All we can do is put together a pretty compelling scenario and know that it's workable."



One of those attending McDonald's speech, former Vancouver School Board chair Patti Bacchus — who the province fired last October along with the other elected trustees, replacing them with an appointee — acknowledged the underground substation idea was "innovative and new.”



But she countered that BC Hydro's timing of the idea was suspect at a time when there is no longer a democratically elected board to consider the public's interest and vet the idea.



"She tells us it's absolutely safe and fine," she said. "I'm not suggesting it's not safe, but if I was a parent, I'd want some independent research and expertise to tell me that — who isn't someone who's financially benefiting (from it).