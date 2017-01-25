B.C. tourism numbers jump by half a million in 2016

2016 was a winner for B.C. tourism as more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in the province from January to November– a 12.2 per cent increase compared to 2015 – according to the B.C. government.

Those numbers, taken from Statistics Canada data, show that more than half a million more people from around the world came to B.C. during those 11 months compared to the same time period in 2015.

Australians appeared to be especially eager to visit B.C. in November, with the number of tourists from that country jumping 60 per cent (compared to November 2015), according to a provincial government release.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors from Mexico grew about 35 per cent and the number from France, increased by 19.7 per cent.

More flights, especially non-stop routes, from Asia are also helping to boost tourism numbers, according to the release.