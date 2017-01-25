City starts planning process to keep ideals of False Creek South neighbourhood alive

In the 1970s, it was a progressive experiment in city-building, designed to provide a home in the middle of the city for a mix of ages and income levels.

The village-like False Creek South neighbourhood, which lies along the seawall between the Cambie and Burrard bridges, is just as charming today as when it was first built. An elementary school and Charleson Park complete the family-friendly feel.

But the area is now struggling with an aging demographic, financial uncertainty, and a tilt toward upper-income homeowners.

“In the 1970s there was a bold experiment to reclaim a piece of the industrial waterfront for mixed incomes and family living,” said Gil Kelley, chief planner for the City of Vancouver. “It remains one of those neighbourhoods that’s quite attractive and unique.”

The city never relinquished ownership of most of the land, meaning that housing co-ops and strata condominiums face a similar issue. With leases with the city coming due to end 20 to 40 years from now, co-ops can’t borrow money at an amortized rate to do big renovation projects. Potential condo buyers can’t get amortized mortgages from banks, which means those who do buy tend to be wealthier retirees who don’t need to get a mortgage.

“It’s really about the financial institutions not giving mortgages for any more than five years less than lease expiry,” said Anne Kay, who lives in a strata condominium in the neighbourhood and is a member of a neighbourhood group working with the city on a planning process for the area.

“You can imagine, if you run a mortgage through one of those calculators, a 25 year amortization versus a 15 (year amortization), it makes it unaffordable.”

The city is embarking on a complicated project to both settle the legal issue of the leases, and start a new planning process for the area. That plan will likely include adding denser housing, especially at the edge of the site. It’s important that the plan be “economically viable,” said Gil Kelley, the city’s chief planner. But planners are also committing to ensure that all the current residents will be able to remain in the neighbourhood in affordable housing.

A new model of governance for the land — possibly a community land trust — will also be part of the project. The planning work would also look into street design and a possible streetcar connecting False Creek South to other neighbourhoods in the future.

As the planning proceeds, Kay stressed that it’s important the work not spur speculation that would push prices upward.