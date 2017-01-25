DC Comics threatens to sue self-anointed Vancouver 'superhero' Realtor

A local real estate agent may be facing legal kryptonite after DC Comics threatened to sue him over his brand, ‘Real Estate Superhero.’

Realtor Ian Brett, who also markets himself as ‘Captain Vancouver,’ after the city’s namesake, George Vancouver, received a stern warning from DC Comics’ lawyers on Jan. 9, 2017.

According to a letter published on Brett’s website, DC Comics wants him to withdraw his trademark application for “Real Estate Superhero” and to stop using a red and yellow shield symbol, reminiscent of Superman’s ‘S’.

“While our client does not object to use of CAPTAIN VANCOUVER to promote your real estate business, use of SUPERMAN indicia and the SUPER HERO trademarks is not permissible,” stated a letter from Bereskin & Parr, the Canadian intellectual property law firm representing DC Comics.

Brett’s website depicts the Realtor in a blue 18th century British naval-officer outfit with a shirt underneath that features a six-point shield – but with a ‘Re’ for Realtor in it instead of an S.

But Brett, who has worked as a full-time Realtor for four years, called DC Comics’ request unfair, characterizing the fight as a David and Goliath situation.

“I don’t think I should be a threat. When you see me, I don’t look like Superman. I don’t have muscles upon muscles. I’ve got glasses that I can’t take off because I can’t see,” he said.

He chose to call himself a ‘superhero’ because he believes people want to see a change in how real estate is conducted.

“We decided, hey let’s try to tackle this problem we have in Vancouver with shadow flipping and all this dishonesty you hear about in the news,” he said.

“It has worked remarkably. I’ve had so much interest. I think people were looking for a change. That’s when the superhero persona came on.”

Brett told Metro he is open to negotiating with DC Comics, particularly on the shield reference. But in the meantime, he is taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to negotiating with them, writing back to Bereskin & Parr as if the firm was Superman.

He signed off on the letter with this line:

“Alas Superman, fear not, you will always be the ‘Man of Steel’ just as I will always be the ‘Man of Sales’.