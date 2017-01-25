Democracy Watch loses conflict argument involving premier in B.C. court

VANCOUVER — An advocacy group has lost its legal bid to have two rulings by B.C.'s conflict of interest commissioner involving Premier Christy Clark set aside.

Democracy Watch has released a copy of the B.C. Supreme Court decision dismissing its petition for an order that would review and set aside the conflict commissioner's decisions on the Liberal party's fundraising activities.

Conflict commissioner Paul Fraser has applied to have the case stemming from two decisions he released last year dismissed, arguing his rulings are protected by legislative privilege and are not subject to review by the courts.

Justice Kenneth Affleck says as an officer of the legislature the commissioner makes recommendations to the house, which then chooses whether to exercise any discipline over its members.

He says it is up to the legislature to consider the conduct of its officers in performing their assigned role, and not the courts.

The rulings made last May and August cleared Clark of conflict allegations connected to her attendance at B.C. Liberal party fundraising events.