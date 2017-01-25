Fired Vancouver school trustee Janet Fraser to run for B.C. Greens in May

Three months after being fired as a Vancouver School Board trustee by the province, Janet Fraser is going after the government that made that controversial decision over budget disputes.

In the latest instalment of the ex-trustees’ version of “Where Are They Now?,” Fraser announced Wednesday she’d won the B.C. Green Party’s nomination for the Vancouver-Langara riding.

“My values closely align with the Green principles of sustainability, social justice, participatory democracy, respect for diversity, non-violence and ecological wisdom,” she said in a statement. “I would love to serve my community as the next MLA in my home riding of Vancouver-Langara and champion public education, good governance, meaningful climate leadership and an inclusive 21st-century green economy.”

Elected a school trustee in 2014 municipal elections, Fraser held the balance of power between Vision Vancouver and Non-Partisan Association slates. She holds a graduate degree in chemistry and worked in medical research before entering politics.

But she’s got a tough path ahead, running in the long-time BC Liberal riding currently held by MLA Moira Stilwell, a former provincial Cabinet minister who ran against Christy Clark to succeed ex-Premier Gordon Campbell. Stilwell revealed she won’t be running for re-election in May.

So Fraser will be facing off against the BC Liberals’ nominee announced last month, business lawyer and YMCA board member Michael Lee, and an as-yet unannounced NDP candidate.

In the 2013 election, Stilwell collected nearly 53 per cent of the vote, beating the B.C. NDP's George Chow by more than 14 points. The Greens in that riding trailed with just 5.4 per cent — but spent a mere $827 according to Elections BC filings, a fraction of what the other parties spent.

The Greens hold just one seat in the Legislature, party leader Andrew Weaver’s in Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

“As a B.C. Green, I look forward to building our representation in the legislature,” Fraser stated, “to advance working collaboratively for a better B.C.”

Weaver applauded Fraser’s nomination, singling out her advocacy for improved education investments.