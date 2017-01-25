News / Vancouver

Police investigating shooting and related car crash in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say two men have been taken to hospital following a shooting and a car crash in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers were called Tuesday evening about shots being fired near Countess Ave. and South Fraser Way, and moments later calls poured in about a car crash nearby.

Investigators believe the two events were related, and say that two men later arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds after being helped by a citizen who stopped to help them.

Two people in the other vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

The Abbotsford police department's major crime unit is now investigating.

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Vancouver Views

More...