Vancouver approves rezoning applications for more shelter and rental units

Vancouver’s city councillors approved rezoning applications that would see 75 shelter spaces and almost 300 rental units built at a public hearing Tuesday night.

The three projects, which are geared toward families, seniors, and low-income households, are being developed in partnership with the non-profit, BC Housing.

“These new projects at Covenant House, the Masonic Centre and Fair Haven Church will deliver badly-needed affordable housing and amenities in the community,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a written statement.

The release also noted that the rezoning applications were in line with neighbourhood plans.

“The city will continue to use all tools available, especially creative partnerships with the non-profit sector like these, to deliver more housing affordability now and for the future,” said Robertson.

Here are a few more details on the housing projects.

Vancouver Masonic Centre (1495 West 8th Avenue)

A new four-storey building in Fairview will feature 70 studios, 40 one-bedrooms, and 39 ‘family’ units. That building will connect with a revamped, existing 18-storey rental building with 149 mixed-income units – 30 per cent of those homes will go to low-income households.

Fair Haven United Church Homes (2720 East 48th Street, at Vivian)

This 137-unit building for seniors in the Killarney area will replace the current 50-home building and features eight wheelchair-accessible homes.

Covenant House (530 and 575 Drake Street)