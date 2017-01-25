Frontline workers pan Vancouver’s decision to spend overdose funds on community policing

Vancouver council has approved $2.1 million in spending to fight the city’s deadly overdose crisis, including a controversial $208,000 to create a community policing centre in Strathcona.

Drug users and their advocates vociferously opposed the funds going towards the new community policing centre. They said more policing is not an appropriate response to a public health crisis, and suggested the money would be better spent supporting groups like the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and Portland Hotel Society in opening more overdose prevention sites and doing peer-to-peer outreach to encourage drug users to come inside or out of their isolated SRO hotel rooms.

“Police are not trusted by the community in the Downtown Eastside,” said Matthew Kargis, who has volunteered for several months at an overdose prevention site.

“People trained as medical first responders, people with have medical skills in addiction medicine, mental health workers, frontline organizations like VANDU … these are the people who prevent overdoses.”

Doug King, a lawyer with Pivot Legal, pointed out that an extra property tax increase had been levied specifically to raise $3.5 million to address the deadly health crisis, which killed 219 Vancouver residents in 2016.

“In our opinion, community policing has virtually no connection to overdose prevention and it has no connection to harm reduction,” he said.

The community policing centre will be staffed with volunteers, not police, said Michelle Davies of the Vancouver Police Department. Volunteer duties are different in every neighbourhood and in Strathcona volunteers would likely pick up needles, get trained in using the overdose reversal drug naloxone, and patrol the streets to do outreach to drug users who may be in need of help.

The Strathcona Residents’ Association and Strathcona Business Improvement Area spoke in support of the community policing centre, saying discarded needles and property crime are an increasing problem in the neighbourhood.

Drug users and those who work with them spoke to council about the trauma of doing first aid day after day in life and death situations, and of cringing every time they hear a siren because it may mean a friend has died. They called for the money to go toward trauma counselling for workers on the front lines.

“I’m insulted the VPD are trying to take advantage of this fentanyl crisis,” said Jen Allen, who works with the Portland Hotel Society’s Spikes on Bikes outreach program. “Two days ago I was working on an overdose victim, and by the fourth time I gave him a shot of Narcan, I was working on a dead person. Can you imagine how that feels?”

Council amended their motion to ask staff to make mental health resources for frontline workers, fire fighters and city staff a priority in the next round of funding. The funds approved Jan. 25 also include $1.9 million to create an extra medic crew for overtaxed fire hall No. 2 in the Downtown Eastside and $10,000 to train city staff to administer naloxone.