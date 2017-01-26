CMHC warns about Vancouver's overvalued housing market

Along with Toronto, Vancouver’s housing market continues to be dangerously overheated, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation warned in its January housing market assessment.

In October, the corporation issued a first ever “red” warning on problematic conditions in Canada’s housing market. Those conditions persist, with overvaluation and price acceleration still present in the national housing market.

Price acceleration and overvaluation show that the market is being driven by speculation rather than normal demand from residents, new immigrants and income growth, said CHMC economist Bob Dugan. He’s warning that homebuyers should use caution when buying a home.

Following the B.C. government’s introduction of a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers in July — a tax that only applied to transactions in Metro Vancouver — prices of detached homes have fallen. That’s led CMHC to downgrade its assessment of overheating from moderate to weak; however, the agency also noted that detached home prices have rebounded slightly in January.

But CMHC continues to list Vancouver as having a high risk of overvaluation, because single family homes continue to be priced far above “financial, economic and demographic fundamentals.”