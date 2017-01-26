Medical hackathon at UBC aims to build biomedical solutions

Great minds will gather to kickstart ideas for the latest breakthrough in biomedical devices during the second ever Hatching Health hackathon at UBC, a Vancouver start up hopes.

Prototypes of everything from prosthetics to wearables to GPS-tracking products are possible at this March 3 to 5 event. People from medical, design, and engineering fields are all encouraged to apply, says the event organizer.

“It’s very difficult to connect with physicians for myself as an engineer. So we really identified that need and treated our organization as a start up in itself,” said Cameron Stuart, co-founder of Hatching Health.

Stuart, who is completing his master’s degree in biomedical engineering at UBC, says he and two friends wanted to host health hackathons that championed hardware solutions.

“Traditional hackathons focus on just software. But we’re also looking to address hardware problems – looking at point of care, rehabilitation medicine and ways we can help aging populations.”

Hatching Health is held over three days, unlike Fraser Health’s two-day hackathon, in order to give teams time to develop a prototype.

This year’s grand prize is $2,000. But the real advantage of attending the hackathon is working with people in other fields, said Stuart.

Last year’s winners presented an idea that would help build custom seating for children with spinal deformaties. That team, led by a pediatric occupational therapist, is now looking to commercialize their product in the next six months, said Stuart.

Teams are often formed at the event itself, meaning people can enter the event as individuals and find an idea that inspires them that weekend. Alternatively, people who see a health problem that needs solving but have no prototyping expertise are also encouraged to apply – they will be able to find people with design, medical, and engineering skills at the event.

Stuart doesn’t consider Hatching Health as an incubator, but rather a starting point for people who want to come up with real-world solutions for health problems.

“The focus is connecting people and identifying problems and basic solutions,” he said.