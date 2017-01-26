Regulate rehab, listen to drug users: overdose inquest jury tells B.C.

A Coroner’s inquest into the overdose death of a 20-year-old in a Sunshine Coast rehab centre has called on B.C. to improve its standards for drug treatment in the province, amidst a deadly epidemic that claimed 914 lives last year alone, many of them linked to fentanyl.

The five-member jury also advised provincial authorities provide access to free opioid replacements, to ensure ex-inmates have access to opioid replacements, and to “consult with persons with lived experience with substance use dependency.”

The eight-day-long inquest, which was announced on Nov. 1 and started Jan. 16, released 21 recommendations late Wednesday evening, and many of them effectively endorsed a "harm reduction" approach to preventing deaths.



The B.C. Coroner’s Service enlisted a jury to investigate the overdose death of Brandon Juhani Jansen on March 7, 2016 — which the jury ruled was caused by an accidental “mixed opioid drug overdose.”

An inquest jury, which cannot assign blame for a death but can make non-binding recommendations, advised provincial agencies to make 21 changes to combat a worsening overdose epidemic, which has also claimed thousands of deaths across the U.S. and spread to Eastern Canada.

“These thoughtful and thorough recommendations show the value of the inquest process,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a press release, “in which a key social issue, such as the growing number of illicit drug deaths, can be explored from a variety of angles to provide a context from which a jury can make such excellent recommendations.”

Many of the jury’s recommendations suggested a lack of regulation, guidelines and oversight over drug addiction treatment in the province.

The jury advised B.C.’s healthy ministry to “develop specific substance use treatment facility regulations,” including staffing qualifications, and to “develop standards of practice for treating persons with opioid addictions.”

Likewise, the jury also recommended that the minister of health and provincially overseen health authorities to “require all substance use treatment programs to report back to health authorities on client outcomes,” and to ensure that “critical incident information” is shared when there are “unexpected deaths in substance use facilities.”