2016 a record year for public transit: TransLink

There were more on board than ever before in 2016, according to the latest numbers from TransLink.

The transit authority reported a record year Thursday, saying the 384.83 million boarding throughout the Metro Vancouver public transit system was the most ever and a 4.5 per cent increase over 2015’s numbers.

In a statement, TransLink credits the boost, at least partly, to the region’s growing economy.

The region is “experiencing its lowest unemployment rates since the 2007-2008 economic downturn,” it said.

Not mentioned in the statement were TransLink’s transition to the Compass electronic fare cards and the opening of the Evergreen Line SkyTrain extension in the Tri-Cities in early December.

The addition of the Evergreen Line and other transit improvements could mean 2017 will be another record-setting year when it comes to transit ridership numbers.

TransLink this month began the implementation of Phase One of the mayors’ 10-year transit plan.

That $2-billion plan includes a 10 per cent increase in bus services (more service on busy routes, five new B-line services and routes to new areas), 20 per cent more SkyTrain service, new SkyTrain trains, a new SeaBus, more West Coast Express trains and a 15 per cent increase in HandyDART service.

The plan also includes road, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure improvements, and pre-construction work on two light rapid transit lines in Surrey, the proposed Broadway subway in Vancouver and a replacement for the Pattullo Bridge – though the actual construction of those big-ticket items is in the second phase of the mayors’ plan, which has not secured funding.