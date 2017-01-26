The Trump empire started with selling sex and liquor in Canada’s Gold Rush – here’s how

U.S. President Donald Trump’s family's success started with a hotel that sold liquor and women to hardscrabble prospectors in northern B.C and the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the late 1800s, according to one New York author.

The business model established a family trait of tactical shrewdness that has served his grandson so well in recent years, said Gwenda Blair, who detailed Trump’s family history in The Trumps: Three Generations That Built An Empire.

Frederick Trump arrived in New York in 1885 as an unassuming 16-year old German immigrant who came from a family of barbers, she explained. When others rushed to the frontier in 1887 hoping to strike gold during the Klondike Gold Rush, Donald’s grandfather followed along -- with a savvy idea that had all the characteristics of a Trump business plan.

He set up restaurants along the Gold Rush path, including one in Bennett, B.C., and offered miners exactly what they were looking for – “food, liquor, and access to women,” she said.

“He would have ben nuts to do anything else,” said Blair, who also teaches at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism.

“Showing what has been his trademark Trump characteristic, [he] figured out where the main opportunity was at that time.”

But she wouldn’t go so far as to call Trump’s resturant, called the New Arctic Restaurant and Hotel, a brothel.

“We can say that there were private rooms with ladies. That was advertised.

"It was very clear that female companionship was available. But his exact business relationship with that is a little hard to pin down.”

But what is clear is that Frederick’s businesses flourished during the gold rush. Blair summed up his strategy in one of her book’s chapters – “Mining the Miners.”

Frederick left the Northwest three years later, with a sizable nest egg that would be worth about half a million in today’s dollars, said Blair.

That was the beginning of the Trump empire and of a family culture that championed shrewdness and a focus on one’s self, she said.

“That grasp of the best approach, and certainly the most likely to end up with a profit, was passed on to Donald Trump’s father and Trump himself.”

Back in New York, Frederick set up a small real-estate business before passing away. Donald Trump’s father expanded that family business into an empire and Donald continued that legacy.

The now President has a “very sharp eye for the loophole,” said Blair.

“Donald continued this way of doing business in his business career, both in real estate development [and] in casinos. He carried forward this very, very sharp eye for what was in it for him and totally focusing on that.”

It should not surprise anyone that he is following through on his campaign promises now, she said. It’s the same bold attitude that allowed his grandfather to find success in Canada’s Gold Rush towns.

“He said he’s going to do it and now he’s doing it,” said Blair.