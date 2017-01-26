Turkeys latest habituated creatures to cause trouble in southeastern B.C.

KIMBERLEY, B.C. — Wild turkeys have the potential to ruffle a lot of feathers in southeastern British Columbia, and provincial officials say it's up to humans to solve the problem.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations is calling on the City of Kimberly to amend its bylaw restricting the feeding of wild turkeys.

Ministry spokesman Brennan Clarke says the amendment should cover all animals, including a growing number of wild turkeys in the Marysville neighbourhood, south of the city.

He says the number of wild turkeys in the Kootenay region has climbed in the last five years, possibly because they are being fed.

The ministry says the turkeys have produced more noise complaints, property damage and conflicts as the large, flightless and sometimes aggressive birds become habituated to people.