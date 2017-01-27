Man who helped in killing of B.C. woman in university lot sentenced to 18 months

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man convicted as an accessory to the murder of a student in a university parking lot in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Crown lawyers had asked for a six-year prison sentence for Gursimar Bedi, who was found guilty for helping in the slaying of Maple Batalia in September 2011.

Nineteen-year-old Batalia was shot and killed in a parking lot at a Simon Fraser University campus after a late-night study session.

The court heard Bedi rented a vehicle used on the night of the murder for his friend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal.

Last year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced Dhaliwal to life in prison without parole for 21 years after he admitted to killing Batalia.