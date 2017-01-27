Man who helped in killing of B.C. woman in university lot sentenced to 18 months
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man convicted as an accessory to the murder of a student in a university parking lot in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.
Crown lawyers had asked for a six-year prison sentence for Gursimar Bedi, who was found guilty for helping in the slaying of Maple Batalia in September 2011.
Nineteen-year-old Batalia was shot and killed in a parking lot at a Simon Fraser University campus after a late-night study session.
The court heard Bedi rented a vehicle used on the night of the murder for his friend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal.
Last year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced Dhaliwal to life in prison without parole for 21 years after he admitted to killing Batalia.
She was an aspiring actress and model studying health sciences. (CKNW, The Canadian Press)