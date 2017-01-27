More details expected after three arrests in Prince George, B.C., double murder

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — RCMP in Prince George, B.C., hold a news conference Friday to discuss the arrest of three men following a deadly shooting.

In a release, Cpl. Craig Douglass confirms the three were picked up in the hours after two men died and a third was injured in what he says was a targeted attack early Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Prince George.

Douglass says a search continues for further suspects.

Thirty-three-year-old Joshua West and 27-year-old Aaron Moore were due to appear in provincial court in Prince George on Friday morning, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The third man, who has not yet been named, was arrested late Thursday afternoon at a trailer park near the scene of the slayings on the city's northwest edge.