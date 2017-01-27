Mounties say 36-year-old B.C. man shot dead in vehicle was targeted

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say they are uncertain whether the latest homicide victim in Surrey, B.C., is linked to several targeted shootings in the province this week.

Police have identified the deceased as 36-year-old Hershan Bains of Maple Ridge.

Bains was found unresponsive in his vehicle on a residential street on Thursday evening.

Mounties say he appeared to have died of gunshot wounds, and officers believe he was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it's unknown whether Bains's death is connected to the murder of 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich who was also shot in his vehicle in Surrey on Monday.